Real Estate - Water Underground

The sixth full-length from New Jersey natives Martin Courtney, Alex Bleeker, Matt Kallman, Julian Lynch and Sammi Niss, Daniel sports 11 new songs recorded with GRAMMY-winning producer Daniel Tashian. First single, “Water Underground,” is out now, in tandem with a music video inspired by the beloved 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom, The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

The clip was directed by Edmond Hawkins and stars fellow New Jersey native and Pete & Pete star Danny Tamberelli, who also appears in it along with former castmate Michael C. Maronna. The video, which was filmed in suburban New Jersey, was conceptualized and produced by Tamberelli and Maronna, with creators Chris Viscardi and Will McRobb. “This song is about writing songs,” stated frontman and lyricist Martin Courtney. “I think ‘Water Underground’ is like the unconscious, the mysterious part of your brain where creativity comes from. The constant flow of music in the back of your head. You get an idea while driving or walking the dog or something and you want to hold on to it.” “New Jersey roots are hard to break,” says Tamberelli, who was approached about collaborating by Real Estate’s Pete & Pete-loving members. “Julian, Alex and Martin all grew up one town away from me and were actually friends with the younger siblings of my friends from Ridgewood. They told me they even saw me perform at the local bandshell with some of those older siblings while I was in high school. The video brings it full circle and adding my dear old friends from the show into the fold really tied it all together.”

