Tarric - I Had It Wrong

Raised in a traditional Indian household in the Midwest of America, the artist’s mother recognized his love for music at an early age, sharing songs with him she thought he’d like. A respect for the craft developed as Tarric became especially enamored with lyrics—specifically those from some of his favorite bands such as The Smiths and Depeche Mode. As a teenager, he began singing and writing songs, learned to play several instruments, and performed with various bands throughout the next decade. As a television and movie producer, he was compelled to marry music and visuals together within his productions. Though he’s enjoyed success as a creative in the entertainment industry for years, he’s now ready to fully pursue his true passion and share his original music with the world.

