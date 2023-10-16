Dope Lemon - Miami Baby

Angus Stone really did record his latest missive as Dope Lemon at a luxurious, perfectly preserved rural manor with its own tricked-out plane. Stone wasn’t planning to record a new album so soon after "Rose Pink Cadillac", but the expansive mystery of Sugarcane Mountain lured him in. A time warp right in the middle of nowhere, it’s the kind of place that begs you to uncover its secrets – and rediscover some of your own. Although not everyone can visit the real Sugarcane Mountain Studios, anyone can dive into "Kimosabè"’s expanses. It’s an album of classic songcraft (some of Stone’s best ever) and lush, rolling grooves, road anthems for a psychic journey into the cosmos. There are vignettes set in sun-soaked dens of sin (‘Miami Baby’) and inside beat-up old trailers (‘Derby Raceway’) and songs like ‘Just You and Me’ and ‘Slinging Dimes’, which dredge up stories from Stone’s youth like bottles of rare shipwreck champagne. It’s a rare beast, this fourth Dope Lemon album – a memoir of his life and a perfect soundtrack to yours.

