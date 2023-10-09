Jungle's journey began in Tom McFarland's bedroom in London, where he and childhood friend Joshua Lloyd-Watson began experimenting with music production. With a passion for creating soulful, funky beats and an affinity for live instrumentation, the duo quickly developed a unique sound that would set them apart from their contemporaries.

Jungle's music quickly gained traction, and they soon found themselves performing at some of the most prestigious music festivals and venues around the world. The Mercury Prize-nominated, Gold-certified debut and 2018’s follow-up ‘For Ever’ both entered the UK Top 10. ‘Loving in Stereo’ then amplified Jungle’s success further, reaching number 3 in the UK charts, whilst rocketing to #1 in the US Billboard Dance Album Chart. These three records have since amassed over 1,000,000 equivalent album sales and gained over a billion streams.

From the confines of Tom's bedroom, Jungle is about to embark on its next journey with the release of ‘Volcano’, a testament to the power of passion, creativity, and hard work.

https://www.junglejunglejungle.com/

Jungle - Back On 74 (Radio Edit) Listen • 2:49

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify