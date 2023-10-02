In addition to the new album, Adam Weiner co-directed an 80 minute feature film companion to ART DEALERS that will premiere at the Richmond International Film Festival in September. The film is a hybrid-genre documentary that combines a stellar run of NYC concerts from 2022 shot at Sony Hall and the Blue Note, as well as 15 years of performance footage and personal misadventures that led up to ART DEALERS. The film will screen at additional film festivals this fall with its first public screening to take place this winter. ART DEALERS follows the band’s critically-acclaimed 2020 album Private Lives and 2021’s Tough Cookies: Best of the Quarantine Broadcasts that was born out of their twice-weekly live-streaming rock and soul variety shows that led The New Yorker to call Weiner the “Pandemic Person of the Year.”

https://lowcutconnie.com/

Low Cut Connie - Don't Get Fresh With Me Listen • 3:49

