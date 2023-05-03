Geese - Cowboy Nudes

Geese is back! You may remember their debut album Projector caused more hype/excitement than there's been around a NYC band in years. They made their TV debut on Colbert, were profiled by the NY Times, Stereogum Band To Watch, Consequence Artist Of The Month, Paste Best Of What's Next, Rolling Stone called them "indie rock prodigies," and they toured with Jack White and Spoon. The new single is called "Cowboy Nudes". The song's an apocalyptic funhouse mirror, but more than that, it's a massive departure for the band. They've totally overhauled their scrappy post-punk sound into something volcanic, bugged-out, and unpredictable (watch out for that bongo vs. sitar duel before the third verse). It's the sound of them throwing the kitchen sink toward some of the weirder corners of the classic rock pantheon - Bitches Brew, Ween, Uncle Tupelo, Tim Buckley - and piecing it all back together inside Sgt. Pepper’s garage.

