Local musician, author and playwright James Dunigan stopped by to play a couple of songs from his new one man play, Beautiful Estrangement, and chat about the 5 performances he has coming up this weekend.
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.