Mark Klemow and Troy Deckebach from Split Level Concerts and Jeanne Power-Galli from the Jersey Shore Arts Center stopped by to let us know about the upcoming 3rd season of the concert series at the arts center in Ocean Grove.
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.