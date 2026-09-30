On October 3, 2005 Bruce Springsteen surprised staff and listeners alike by joining Jeff Raspe in the studio for over 20 minutes to discuss things like how he and his family feel about local, public radio. Oh, and he played 2 songs solo acoustic.
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.