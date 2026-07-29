Ed and Joe from Sunbuzz visited to chat about their new band, their new EP...and our "old days" since I've known them since the mid-80s. The played a couple of the new songs live and an even newer one!
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.