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Interview Archive - On Demand

Des & The Swagmatics

By Jeff Raspe
Published July 22, 2026 at 6:47 PM EDT

Deseree Spinks and Ray Saada from Des & The Swagmatics stopped by to premiere a couple of tracks from their debut album "Des & The Swagmatics" as well as play a couple of them live in our studio! Big record release party is coming up this weekend in Asbury Park.

Interview Archive - On Demand
Jeff Raspe
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.
See stories by Jeff Raspe