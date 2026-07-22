Deseree Spinks and Ray Saada from Des & The Swagmatics stopped by to premiere a couple of tracks from their debut album "Des & The Swagmatics" as well as play a couple of them live in our studio! Big record release party is coming up this weekend in Asbury Park.
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.