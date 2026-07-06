Mike Chick/Yawn Mower

Mike Chick from Yawn Mower stopped by to chat about the upcoming kick-off show for the 2026 season of Songwriters On The Beach. They're playing the first show with ISTA. More information at songwritersonthebeach.com.
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.