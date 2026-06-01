HE’S BLIND AND HE’S GONNA BE ON THE RADIO!! He’s also a former NJ high school wrestling champion, a Judo paralympian, motivational speaker, accessibility advocate, skateboarder, surfer, and musician - among other things (like husband and dad!). There was even a documentary made about him. He’s Anthony Ferraro! He also happens to be a Jersey Shore local so I invited him over to talk about all of those things and play a couple of new original songs he has. One love!
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.