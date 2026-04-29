© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night
Interview Archive - On Demand

Jon Crowley/NJ Film Expo

By Rich Robinson
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT

Jon Crowley, Executive Director of the NJ Motion Picture & Television Commission stopped to let us know about the NJ Film Expo happening at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford this week.

Interview Archive - On Demand
Rich Robinson
Grew up in Manasquan, where I forged my working papers so I could get a job in a local restaurant. Started in radio when I was 17, then jumped into the record business at 18, lying about my age like a mad-man. Got back into radio in my early 20’s, when I was named program director of WHTG, which we changed into FM 1063 (recognized by the industry as one of the first and most influential alternative rock stations in the country). Left FM1063 after a little more than a decade, heading out west to work on a couple of radio stations in New Mexico; after a few years, I moved back to the NYC area to get back into the record business.
See stories by Rich Robinson