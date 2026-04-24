Tommy Conwell (04/24/2026)

Tommy Conwell (without The Young Rumblers) stopped by on his way to their big reunion show at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park. We chatted about his brush with the top of the charts, his time as a radio host in Philadelphia and what it's like to reunite with your band of brothers and do it all again.
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.