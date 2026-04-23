Sella (aka Brian Sella of The Front Bottoms) stopped by to chat about a lot of things including his new solo album "Well I Mean," The Front Bottoms upcoming "Champagne Jam," and being back on legendary NJ indie label Bar-None Records. He also played two songs from the new album live!
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.