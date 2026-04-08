Dave Vargo & Split Level Concerts

Mark Klemow and Troy Deckebach from Split Level Concerts and songwriter Dave Vargo stopped by to chat about the next show in the Split Level Concert series at the Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove. Dave played a couple of songs live in studio too!
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.