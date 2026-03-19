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Interview Archive - On Demand

Split Level Concerts & Joy Clark

By Rich Robinson
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:21 PM EDT

Troy Deckebach from Split Level Concerts and songwriter Joy Clark stopped by to chat about the next Split Level Concert at the Jersey Shore Arts Center this weekend and Joy played some music live.

Interview Archive - On Demand
Rich Robinson
Grew up in Manasquan, where I forged my working papers so I could get a job in a local restaurant. Started in radio when I was 17, then jumped into the record business at 18, lying about my age like a mad-man. Got back into radio in my early 20’s, when I was named program director of WHTG, which we changed into FM 1063 (recognized by the industry as one of the first and most influential alternative rock stations in the country). Left FM1063 after a little more than a decade, heading out west to work on a couple of radio stations in New Mexico; after a few years, I moved back to the NYC area to get back into the record business.
See stories by Rich Robinson