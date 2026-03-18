Josh Joplin stopped by to reminisce and tell us about what he's been up to and he played a couple of songs live. He's got upcoming shows at Flounder's Brewing, Outpost In The Burbs and The Vogel (the last 2 with Jeffrey Gaines).
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.