Nick Francis & Jim Lenskold/Asbury Park Music Awards

Jim Lenskold of the Asbury Park Music Foundation stopped into chat about the return of the Asbury Park Music Awards this weekend with artist Nick Francis of Surfing For Daisy, who played a song live for us.
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.