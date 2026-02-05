© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Interview Archive - On Demand

Jackson Pines & Ocean Avenue Stompers

By Jeff Raspe
Published February 5, 2026 at 2:07 PM EST

Joe and James from Jackson Pines along with Ian from the Ocean Avenue Stompers stopped by recently to play a couple of songs live and chat about the upcoming Jackson Pines album "Wheel" and its release party, aka the Ocean Avenue Ramble, coming up at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

Jeff Raspe
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.
