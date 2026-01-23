© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night
Interview Archive - On Demand

Split Level Concerts & Desiree Spinks

By Jeff Raspe
Published January 23, 2026 at 11:06 PM EST

Mark Klemow of Split Level Concerts and Desiree Spinks stopped by to chat about the next show in the Split Level Concerts series, this weekend at the Jersey Shore Arts Center, with Anthony D'Amato and Desiree.

Interview Archive - On Demand
Jeff Raspe
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.
See stories by Jeff Raspe