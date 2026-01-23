Split Level Concerts & Desiree Spinks

Mark Klemow of Split Level Concerts and Desiree Spinks stopped by to chat about the next show in the Split Level Concerts series, this weekend at the Jersey Shore Arts Center, with Anthony D'Amato and Desiree.
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.