Split Level Concerts/Fulfill

Troy Deckebach from Split Level Concerts and Elisabeth Seaman from Fulfill stopped by to chat about the upcoming concert with Tim Easton and Quincy Mumford at the Jersey Shore Arts Center and the food donations that will be collected all season at the shows.
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.