Veterans Business Summit

Grew up in Manasquan, where I forged my working papers so I could get a job in a local restaurant. Started in radio when I was 17, then jumped into the record business at 18, lying about my age like a mad-man. Got back into radio in my early 20’s, when I was named program director of WHTG, which we changed into FM 1063 (recognized by the industry as one of the first and most influential alternative rock stations in the country). Left FM1063 after a little more than a decade, heading out west to work on a couple of radio stations in New Mexico; after a few years, I moved back to the NYC area to get back into the record business.