The Mercury Brothers (well, half of them) recently stopped by to play a couple of new songs live, talk about the ongoing work on their new album and their upcoming appearance at Bayzara Festival on Keansburg Beach.
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.