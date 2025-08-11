© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night
Interview Archive - On Demand

The Mercury Brothers

By Jeff Raspe
Published August 11, 2025 at 7:27 PM EDT

The Mercury Brothers (well, half of them) recently stopped by to play a couple of new songs live, talk about the ongoing work on their new album and their upcoming appearance at Bayzara Festival on Keansburg Beach.

Interview Archive - On Demand
Jeff Raspe
Jeff began his career on Jersey Shore radio in 1988 at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.
See stories by Jeff Raspe