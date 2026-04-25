Brookdale Farm w/Georgia Cassidy

On this episode of Brookdale Beat Tom Brennan talks with Georgia Cassidy, Assistant Professor of Nursing, about s few horses running in the Kentucky Derby and their ties to the Brookdale Breeding and Stock Farm which was on the land we call Brookdale Community College.
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.