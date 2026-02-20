March with Brookdale
On this episode of Brookdale Beat, Tom Brennan talks with Thomas Yacullo, Associate in Government Affairs and Community Relations about how you can join your colleagues at three parades in Monmouth County and spread the Spirit of Togetherness and Brookdale Pride, one Shamrock Clapper at a time!
The dates of the Parades are as follows:
Asbury Park — March 8, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. – 3:00p.m.
Freehold Boro — March 15, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Keansburg — March 28, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Sign up at BrookdaleCC.edu/parades