Brookdale Beat

March with Brookdale

By Tom Brennan
Published February 20, 2026 at 8:34 AM EST
On this episode of Brookdale Beat, Tom Brennan talks with Thomas Yacullo, Associate in Government Affairs and Community Relations about how you can join your colleagues at three parades in Monmouth County and spread the Spirit of Togetherness and Brookdale Pride, one Shamrock Clapper at a time!

The dates of the Parades are as follows:

Asbury Park — March 8, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. – 3:00p.m.
Freehold Boro — March 15, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Keansburg — March 28, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sign up at BrookdaleCC.edu/parades

Brookdale Beat Brookdale Community College
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio &amp; Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
