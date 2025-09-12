© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Brookdale Beat

LibraryCon w/Bill McNelis

By Michele McBride
Published September 12, 2025 at 8:46 AM EDT
On this episode of Brookdale Beat, Michele McBride talks with Library Director Bill McNelis about LibraryCon coming to the Bankier Library this 09/16 from 11:30 toa 1:30p.

Bankier Library, 1st Floor Between MAN & LAH
Parking lot 5 to Bankier Library

Welcoming event for new & returning students

FOOD * GAMES * PRIZES * MORE

Come and meet Bankier Library’s friendly librarians and staff. Learn about how the Library can help you succeed this semester!

Enter to win Prizes!

Raffle drawing is at 1pm.

Students must be present during the Raffle drawing to claim any prizes. One prize per person. Must be a current student to enter.

Brookdale Beat
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
