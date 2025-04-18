© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night
Brookdale Beat

Security & Public Safety w/Anthony Ceglie

By Tom Brennan
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On this episode of Brookdale Beat, Tom Brennan speaks with Anthony Ceglie, Director of Security and Public Safety at Brookdale Community College. They talk about who to call in an emergency and what his office handles at all of Brookdale’s locations.

Tags
Brookdale Beat Brookdale Community College
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio &amp; Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan