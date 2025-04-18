Security & Public Safety w/Anthony Ceglie

On this episode of Brookdale Beat, Tom Brennan speaks with Anthony Ceglie, Director of Security and Public Safety at Brookdale Community College. They talk about who to call in an emergency and what his office handles at all of Brookdale’s locations.
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.