Brookdale Athletics Spring Season & Student Academics w/Trish Taylor

On Brookdale beat, Michele McBride chats with Trish Taylor, Assistant Director of Athletics and Recreation about the upcoming Spring Season for Athletics at Brookdale as well as academic insights and information for student athletes.
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)