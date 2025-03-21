© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night
Brookdale Beat

Brookdale Athletics Spring Season & Student Academics w/Trish Taylor

By Michele McBride
Published March 21, 2025 at 8:44 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On Brookdale beat, Michele McBride chats with Trish Taylor, Assistant Director of Athletics and Recreation about the upcoming Spring Season for Athletics at Brookdale as well as academic insights and information for student athletes.

Tags
Brookdale Beat Brookdale Community College
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride