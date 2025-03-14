© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Brookdale Beat

Spring 2025 Open House

By Tom Brennan
Published March 14, 2025 at 8:41 AM EDT
On this episode of Brookdale Beat, Tom Brennan chats with Shanna Williams, Administrator in Enrollment Communications about Brookdale's Spring Open. They discuss the adjusted program and how you can represent your department and get a gift for helping out.

Brookdale Beat Brookdale Community College
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio &amp; Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
