Brookdale Beat

March With Brookdale

By Tom Brennan
Published February 20, 2025 at 12:28 PM EST
On this episode of Brookdale Beat, Tom Brennan speaks with Ed Johnson, Executive Director of Governmental Affairs and Community Relations. They talk about how you can be a part of 3 upcoming St. Patrick Day Parades and spread the word about Brookdale Community College.

