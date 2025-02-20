March With Brookdale

On this episode of Brookdale Beat, Tom Brennan speaks with Ed Johnson, Executive Director of Governmental Affairs and Community Relations. They talk about how you can be a part of 3 upcoming St. Patrick Day Parades and spread the word about Brookdale Community College.
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.