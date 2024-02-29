Jill Donovan Talks About The Career Center

On this episode of Brookdale Beat I'll be talking to Jill Donovan, Director of the newly renamed Career Center at Brookdale Community College. We'll find out why It's important to explore career options while in school and how you can work at Brookdale while taking classes.

The Career Center at Brookdale Community College supports the College’s mission by engaging, educating, and empowering students to define and excel in their career. The Career Center helps navigate this path through partnerships and collaborative effort developed with faculty, staff, alumni, employers, and community organizations to help student explore various career, leadership, transfer, experiential, and employment opportunities.

More info:

https://brookdalecc.edu/cltp

career@brookdalecc.edu

732-224-2792

MAC Building, Room 105

765 Newman Springs Road

Lincroft, NJ 07738

