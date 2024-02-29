© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Brookdale Beat

Jill Donovan Talks About The Career Center

By Tom Brennan
Published February 29, 2024 at 8:34 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On this episode of Brookdale Beat I'll be talking to Jill Donovan, Director of the newly renamed Career Center at Brookdale Community College. We'll find out why It's important to explore career options while in school and how you can work at Brookdale while taking classes.

The Career Center at Brookdale Community College supports the College’s mission by engaging, educating, and empowering students to define and excel in their career. The Career Center helps navigate this path through partnerships and collaborative effort developed with faculty, staff, alumni, employers, and community organizations to help student explore various career, leadership, transfer, experiential, and employment opportunities.

More info:
https://brookdalecc.edu/cltp
career@brookdalecc.edu
732-224-2792
MAC Building, Room 105
765 Newman Springs Road
Lincroft, NJ 07738

Brookdale Beat
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio &amp; Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
