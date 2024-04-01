The Joan Dancy & pALS Foundation aims to help people in local communities afflicted with ALS by providing a better quality of life for them and their families. The organization was founded in 2005 by Terry Magovern in honor of Joan Dancy, his late fiance, after she succumbed to ALS.

Based in Red Bank, their services include monthly support group and caregiver meetings, social outlets for patients and their families, and home visits by their professional staff.

The Joan Dancy & pALS Foundation encourages scientific research for the prevention, alleviation, care, treatment, and cure of ALS patients. To learn more, joandancyandpals.org