Red Bank Santa Drop Helps Victims of Last Week's Fire

Last week, an apartment fire in Red Bank destroyed one unit and caused catastrophic smoke damage to another. This has left two local families displaced. The community has been quick to rally around their own and fundraising and donation efforts are underway. Leading the charge is Red Bank’s Union Hose and Independent Engine Company. Each year, members from four of the borough’s emergency response units work together for their annual Santa Run, delivering presents to the children of Red Bank. This year, they are extending the one-day activity to continue to collect funds for the two families affected. To find out more about the Union Hose and Independent Engine, and how you can get involved or help the fire victims:rbfdnavesinkhookandladder.com

