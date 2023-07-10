Founded in 1982, the Bradley Food Pantry provides groceries to those in need five days a week, Monday-Friday, from 10 am to noon, and Thursday evenings from 6pm to 7pm. Clients are welcome to receive food once a week. Their primary service area includes the mid-Monmouth shore towns of Asbury Park, Avon-By-The-Sea, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Lake Como, Neptune, Neptune City, Ocean Grove, Ocean Township, Tinton Falls, and Wall Township, but they will assist anyone who comes to us in need.

They serve over 350 families a week -- more than1000 people -- who are hungry when they arrive and receive the groceries they need for their entire families. You can join their effort to help those who are in need.