Impact100 Jersey Coast

Impact 100 Jersey Coast is a women’s grantmaking collective that funds high impact grants to strengthen local nonprofit organizations in our community. To date they’ve provided nearly $2.9 million in funding to 28 nonprofits. This year they are thrilled to be able to provide 4 x $100,000 grants again this year to fund nonprofits which are addressing unmet needs of underserved communities throughout Monmouth county. They welcome new members all year round and have various ways to pay the annual membership fee of $1,100 including monthly installments. For the first time, this year their grants team is offering virtual and in person “office hours' ' to make the process as accessible as possible and answer any questions that potential applicants or applicants may have about the process and/or their application. Days and times are on the website under the “How to Apply” page. Whether interested in Impact as a member or as an applicant we’d love to hear from you! Please get in touch and help spread the word as the more members we have, the more grants we can award and the more lives we can IMPACT!

The group is requesting proposals from nonprofits now!! Deadline for submission is June 1st. You can find out more at impact100jerseycoast.org .

