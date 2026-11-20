Monmouth County Commissioners are seeking legal guidance on the state's Annual Property Tax Assessment Demonstration Program.

Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone says 48 of the county's 53 municipalities participate in the state-mandated program, while five towns are challenging it in court. Arnone says a state committee established to review the program has met only once, and lawmakers have yet to act on concerns raised by municipalities.

The Commissioners have directed County Counsel to identify possible legal options by their December meeting, including steps to compel a state review of the program's future.