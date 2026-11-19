“They destroyed the place,” Peter Grippo, owner of Brooklyn Square Pizza, told NJ.com. “They wrecked the whole kitchen and left my refrigerators open.”

The suspect then damaged and stole cash from Brooklyn Square’s register before leaving the walk-in refrigerator door open — forcing Grippo to throw away some supplies that had spoiled.

“They got us for like $1,500,” Grippo said. “I’ve been here 14 years and I’ve never had issues. So once in a while we do leave cash and they got us.”

Chick Chock, a kosher grocery store that neighbors the pizzeria was also targeted in the overnight break-in. Like Brooklyn Square, the store’s glass door was shattered and the money was stolen from the register, according to the store’s owner.

The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating, please contact them with any information.