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Park System To Hold Gingerbread House Contest

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published November 11, 2026 at 9:06 AM EST
Adobe Express

The Monmouth County Park System will host a gingerbread house-decorating competition this holiday season.

The theme this year is "Star-Spangled Gingerbread," in honor of America's 250th birthday.

Participants are asked to bake, design and decorate a patriotic-themed gingerbread creation. Gingerbread kits are permitted as a starter, but should be transformed into a unique design. Entries must be made entirely of edible materials (excluding the foundation). The contest is divided into the following categories:

  • Individual youth (ages 10-17)
  • Individual adult (ages 18 +)
  • Family
  • Small group (Scout groups, church groups and business organizations)

Registrations will be accepted November 9-23 and judging will be held December 5. Winners will be awarded ribbons and bragging rights, and all entries will be on display in the Longstreet Farm Visitor Center from December 5-13.
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Local News Monmouth County
TJ Bryan
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