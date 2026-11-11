Park System To Hold Gingerbread House Contest

The theme this year is "Star-Spangled Gingerbread," in honor of America's 250th birthday.

Participants are asked to bake, design and decorate a patriotic-themed gingerbread creation. Gingerbread kits are permitted as a starter, but should be transformed into a unique design. Entries must be made entirely of edible materials (excluding the foundation). The contest is divided into the following categories:

Individual youth (ages 10-17)

Individual adult (ages 18 +)

Family

Small group (Scout groups, church groups and business organizations)

Registrations will be accepted November 9-23 and judging will be held December 5. Winners will be awarded ribbons and bragging rights, and all entries will be on display in the Longstreet Farm Visitor Center from December 5-13.