New Phone Scam Targets People at the Jersey Shore

"An individual purporting to be a member of our staff placed phone calls to local residents falsely reporting that a warrant had been issued for their arrest due to failure to appear for a court hearing," officials said.

MCPO says that such information is never communicated by phone from its office. Officials say if you receive such a call, you should hang up and immediately contact your local police department. They also remind the public not to give out any personal information to the caller or transfer funds to them electronically.

