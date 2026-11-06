MilkShake Factory Celebrates Middletown Grand Opening With Freebies and Special Deals

MilkShake Factory opened its fifth New Jersey location in Middletown last moth with a grand opening celebration happening next Saturday November 14.

MilkShake Factory is a dessert shop known for its housemade ice cream, milkshakes and small-batch premium chocolates.

They are located at 1377 Rt. 35 Middletown, NJ 07748, in the shopping center where Trader Joe's is located.

They will hold a grand opening from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. that Saturday, featuring a buy-one, get-one-free offer on shakes, sundaes and molten cups, free MilkShake Factory T-shirts for the first 100 guests, a gift basket for the first guest in line and giveaways throughout the afternoon.

They are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.

