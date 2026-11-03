Commissioners announce 2026 Monmouth County Profile Report is now available

“The 2026 Monmouth County Profile Report gives residents a closer look at our County, including our population, housing, education, economy, infrastructure and development,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The report is easy to navigate and explore online. We encourage residents, community leaders and decision-makers to check it out to learn more about the challenges and opportunities shaping Monmouth County’s future.”

The report brings together information from a variety of sources to help identify demographic, economic and development trends that can inform planning and decision-making throughout the county.

“This year’s Profile Report looks at how Monmouth County is changing, from population trends to economic development efforts across the public and private sectors,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, a member of the Planning Board. “The information also helps support the County’s AAA bond rating, which can help municipalities, school boards, utilities authorities and other public agencies save money when financing important projects.”

The County’s Division of Planning gathers and analyzes information from multiple sources, including federal and state agencies, to provide a broad picture of current conditions and emerging trends in Monmouth County.

“Putting together the 2026 Monmouth County Profile Report involves gathering and reviewing information from a variety of trusted sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Division of Planning and a member of the Planning Board. “We encourage everyone to visit http://www.visitmonmouth.com/planning to explore the report.”

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