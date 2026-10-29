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Stream: 90.5 The Night

Red Bank's Mac and Cheese Festival

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 29, 2026 at 9:17 AM EDT
Red Bank Borough Hall
Red Bank Borough Hall

The September nor'easter washed out the original date for the Red Bank Mac & Cheese Festival last month, now it's rescheduled for Saturday, November 7. Think bar crawl, but the Mac & Cheese instead of booze.

People will get to hit 11 restaurants, try a mac & cheese sample at every stop, and vote for the winner. The lineup includes chhesy goodness from places like B2 Bistro, Seoul BBQ, Char, JBJ Soul Kitchen, Local Smoke, Sally Boy's, Street Kitchen, Toast and Urban Coalhouse.

Tickets are available at https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/RedBankMacCheeseFestival2
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Local News Monmouth CountyRed Bank
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride