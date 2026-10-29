Red Bank's Mac and Cheese Festival
The September nor'easter washed out the original date for the Red Bank Mac & Cheese Festival last month, now it's rescheduled for Saturday, November 7. Think bar crawl, but the Mac & Cheese instead of booze.
People will get to hit 11 restaurants, try a mac & cheese sample at every stop, and vote for the winner. The lineup includes chhesy goodness from places like B2 Bistro, Seoul BBQ, Char, JBJ Soul Kitchen, Local Smoke, Sally Boy's, Street Kitchen, Toast and Urban Coalhouse.
Tickets are available at https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/RedBankMacCheeseFestival2