Open for Business in Monmouth Recognizes Grand Openings in September

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners - Director Thomas A. Arnone, Deputy Director Dominick “Nick” DiRocco and Commissioners Susan M. Kiley, Ross F. Licitra and Erik Anderson - congratulate the owners and operators of the new businesses and wish them future success in their endeavors.

“Through our new Open for Business in Monmouth program, the Board is proud to support and promote our business community, from large stores to mom-and-pop shops throughout the County,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “In September, we celebrated with seven new businesses and are excited to welcome them to Monmouth County.”

During September, Open for Business in Monmouth recognized the following businesses:

· Grand opening of Allcare Therapy Services in Wall Township

· Grand opening of New Jersey Center of Dance in Manalapan

· Grand opening of Shore-I-Can in Bradley Beach

· Grand opening of Fun On Us in Manalapan

· Grand opening of SHO in Red Bank

· Grand opening of Monmouth Integrative Counseling in Brielle

· Grand opening of Slick City Action Park in Manalapan

“We are inviting business owners and operators, municipal officials and chambers of commerce to request County participation in, or the coordination of, ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses, expansions, relocations, grand openings and milestone anniversaries. Businesses celebrating a significant anniversary are encouraged to contact openforbusiness@visitmonmouth.com to learn more,” added Commissioner Director Arnone.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.