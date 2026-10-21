Early Voting in Monmouth Starts Saturday
Election Day is fast approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
For those looking to get their vote in early, in-person early voting locations are set to open on Saturday in Monmouth County.
There are 10 specially designated in-person early voting locations for the general election, according to the Election Division of the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.
Those locations will be open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and will end at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Monmouth County voters can go to any of the following locations during the early voting period to cast their ballot. Here’s where you can go:
2026 General Election: Early Voting Locations
- Colts Neck Public Library (2 Veterans Way, Colts Neck)
- Hazlet Fire Company #1 (570 Holmdel Road, Hazlet)
- Gymnasium in the Church of St. Veronica (4219 Route 9 North, Howell)
- Main Lobby of the Women's Club of Little Silver (111 Church Street, Little Silver)
- Coca-Cola Room of the Long Branch Senior Center (85 2nd Avenue, Long Branch)
- Meeting Rooms 1, 2 & 3 in Monmouth County Library HQ (125 Symmes Drive, Manalapan)
- The Assembly Hall in Croydon Hall (900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo)
- The Fitness Center of the Neptune Township Senior Center (1607 Corlies Avenue, Neptune)
- Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center (902 Ocean Road, Spring Lake)
- The Meeting Room of Hope Fire Company #1 (82 Route 526, Allentown)