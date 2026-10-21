Early Voting in Monmouth Starts Saturday

For those looking to get their vote in early, in-person early voting locations are set to open on Saturday in Monmouth County.

There are 10 specially designated in-person early voting locations for the general election, according to the Election Division of the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.

Those locations will be open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and will end at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Monmouth County voters can go to any of the following locations during the early voting period to cast their ballot. Here’s where you can go:

2026 General Election: Early Voting Locations