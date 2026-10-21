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Dolphins Stranded on Sandy Hook

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published October 21, 2026 at 9:35 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

Three dolphins were found stranded deep in the marsh Sunday afternoon at Sandy Hook, and all three dolphins had to be euthanized, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center announced Tuesday on its Facebook account.

The dolphins were first discovered at 1 p.m. Sunday by a birder in the park. The dolphins were stranded deep in the marsh, on the north side of Spermaceti Cove.

They were stranded in the marsh grass near a shallow creek. Trained volunteers from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, plus Sea Bright Fire and Rescue and National Park Service staff, hiked into the marsh and removed each dolphin on a stretcher.

Given the dolphins’ poor condition and the unknown length of time they had been trapped in the mud, their prognosis for survival was very poor. Following veterinary assessment, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize all three dolphins to prevent further suffering."
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Local News Monmouth CountyEnvironment
TJ Bryan
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