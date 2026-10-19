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Stream: 90.5 The Night

The Stars Come Out at Count Basie

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 19, 2026 at 9:47 AM EDT
The Count Basie Center for the Arts
tom Brennan
The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank

New Jersey music icons gathered Saturday to recognize educators who change students’ lives through their work in the classroom.

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Little Steven Van Zandt were among the stars at the inaugural TeachRock Teachers Hall of Fame Celebration at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on Saturday. The E Street Choir and Kool and the Gang also participated in the event. The celebration honored the first class of inductees into the Teachers Hall of Fame, recognizing teaching excellence and the lasting impact educators have on their students. Van Zandt founded TeachRock in 2013. It is a nonprofit educational program that offers teachers free, standards-aligned lessons built around music and popular culture.

Van Zandt, who was bestowed a star on the Basie Walk of Fame before the show, developed the concept as arts programs were being cut from schools. He sought to keep the arts in education, using music to connect students with subjects ranging from history and language arts to science."
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Local News Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride