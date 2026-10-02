Monmouth County Commissioners Congratulate Two School Safety Professionals on Awards

Louis Jordan, Director of School Security for the Asbury Park School District, and Walter O’Neil, School Safety Specialist and Security Manager for the Long Branch Public Schools, were recognized at the Alliance’s America’s 250 Years of Independence Celebration in Cherry Hill on Sept. 12.

“Congratulations to Louis and Walter on receiving America’s 250 Outstanding School Safety Professional Award,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “They each earned this honor for their commitment to providing safe and secure learning and working environments in their respective school districts. We commend Louis and Walter for their dedication and thank them for their continued efforts to keep our schools safe.”

The certificates of recognition were presented by Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Superintendent of Schools, on behalf of the Board.

“Providing a safe learning environment for our students is a top priority, and professionals like Louis and Walter work toward that goal every day,” said Commissioner Anderson. “We are proud to honor them for their dedication and commitment to keeping our schools safe. The Alliance’s America’s 250 Years of Independence Celebration gala brought together community leaders, public officials, public safety professionals, veterans, advocates and honorees to celebrate 250 years of American independence and recognize individuals who make meaningful contributions to their communities.”

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