Red Bank Man Charged with Burglary, Endangering After Entering Stranger's Home, Juvenile's Bedroom

Ernesto Lozano-Zane, 23, of Red Bank is charged with second-degree Burglary, third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Lewdness, a disorderly persons offense.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, September 14, members of the Little Silver Police Department responded to a residence on a report of an unknown subject who had entered the home. Arriving police encountered a homeowner on the front lawn outside, restraining Lozano-Zane and preventing him from leaving the scene.

An investigation involving members of the Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Bureau and Little Silver Police Department determined that moments earlier, Lozano-Zane had entered the residence via an unlocked front door and proceeded upstairs to a bedroom occupied by a juvenile, who alerted the rest of her family to the man’s presence. Lozano-Zane’s clothing and other personal items were later found in another bedroom of the home.

Lozano-Zane was taken into custody at the scene pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court. A detention hearing is tentatively scheduled to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, September 30.

Anyone with information about Lozano-Zane’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Julio Casso at 732-431-7160, Ext. 2220 or Little Silver Police Department Sgt. Joseph Calao at 732-747-5900. A photo of Lazano-Zane is being publicly distributed along with this news release.

This case is being prosecuted by MCPO Special Victims Bureau Assistant Prosecutors Danielle Zanzuccki and Diane Aifer. Lozano-Zane is being represented by Chris Hareas, Esq., with an office in Freehold.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.